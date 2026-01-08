On Wednesday (January 7), United States seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic. According to reports, three Indian nationals were among the 28 crew members onboard. The vessel, currently named Marinera, was intercepted by US forces after being tracked from the Caribbean Sea, according to Russia Today (RT), mentioning Russia’s transport ministry. The tanker had previously been operating under the name Bella 1 and was chartered by a private trader. Although initially reported as Russian-flagged, RT said the ship was operating under the flag of Guyana at the time of the seizure. The multinational crew reportedly included 17 Ukrainians, six Georgians, three Indians, two Russians, and other personnel.

US authorities said the tanker was seized due to its alleged links to Venezuela, which remains under strict US sanctions. According to news agency Reuters, the vessel had evaded a US maritime blockade of sanctioned tankers and ignored repeated attempts by the US Coast Guard to board it. Two US officials told Reuters that the operation involved both the Coast Guard and the US military, marking what appears to be the first seizure of a Russian-flagged vessel by US forces in recent years.

