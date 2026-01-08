/‘It’s the energy greed of North’: Venezuela’s interim president slams US for drugs, democracy falsehoods

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, has slammed the United States and said that all the ‘false’ claims about drugs, democracy, and human rights were just excuses for ‘oil’. In her address to the Venezuelan Parliament, Rodriguez said the country is open to energy relations where all parties benefit and where economic cooperation is clearly defined in commercial contracts. These remarks of Rodriguez gain significance as they came after Trump said in an interview that the US is receiving full cooperation from Venezuela’s regime and will control the country and its vast oil reserves for years.

Trump said that Caracas was giving Washington “everything that we feel is necessary” and the US would remain a political overlord there for an indefinite period.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a video that is going viral, Rodriguez said, “We are an energy powerhouse, we truly are. It has brought us tremendous problems, because you all know that the energy greed of the North wants resource of our country. And we have denounced it all, the falsehoods about drug trafficking, democracy, and human rights. They were the excuses because what has always been present is the (threat) that Venezuela’s oil must be handed over to the global North.”

Rodríguez added that her government is open to energy partnerships and commercial agreements with other nations, highlighting the country’s vast oil and gas reserves and willingness to work within international law.

“And here we are, our stance has been very clear. Venezuela is open to energy relations where all parties benefit, where economic cooperation is clearly defined in commercial contracts. This is our stance as it the diversity of our energy relations,” she added.

Earlier, Venezuela’s interim president defended plans to open up her country’s oil market to Washington.

Rodríguez said on Wednesday that the US attack to remove her predecessor, Nicolás Maduro, had put a “stain” on the countries’ relations, but that it was “not unusual or irregular” to trade with the US, adding that Venezuela was “open to energy relations where all parties benefit”.

The US seized two sanctioned tankers on Wednesday and announced it would manage all sales of Venezuela’s future crude production and oversee the sale of the country’s petroleum worldwide.

She further announced an upcoming bill aimed at ensuring stability and called on all political forces to work together to address internal divisions. "Extremist or fascist social, political, and economic expressions cannot be allowed, because they have led to very dangerous situations for the life of this Republic. That is why we must have programs for peace and national coexistence.”