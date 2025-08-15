/‘Trump wants to buy Greenland, not seize it,’ Marco Rubio tells US lawmakers

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told US lawmakers on Wednesday that President Donald Trump aims to acquire Greenland through negotiations and not through imminent military action. According to reports in the US media outlets, Rubio made the remarks during a closed-door briefing with congressional leaders. Rubio also downplayed concerns that Trump would use military action. As per reports, Rubio said that the administration’s objective was to pressure Denmark into negotiations over Greenland and not to forcibly seize the territory through military action.

Trump’s stress on the US getting control over Greenland has brought renewed attention to Arctic geopolitics and resources. Trump has said that US acquisition of Greenland is necessary to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the region and secure access to vital minerals, sparking concern among European allies.

‘US needs Greenland from the standpoint of national security’

Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated that the United States “needs Greenland from the standpoint of national security”.

Rubio tried to allay fears of any imminent military action or conflict over Greenland when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asked a pointed question.

The Trump administration, however, has been giving mixed signals regarding its intended actions.

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, said in an interview that he would not rule out military action over Greenland, stating, “Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.”

The likelihood of any US military action has alarmed NATO allies, who warn that an attack on Greenland could jeopardise the future of the alliance.

‘Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland’

When asked about a possible US offer to buy the self-governing territory, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “That’s something that’s currently being actively discussed by the president and his national security team.”

On being pressed why the US has not ruled out using military force, Leavitt said Trump won’t broadcast the US’s foreign policy. “All options are always on the table for President Trump as he examines what’s in the US’s interests… but the president’s first options, always, has been diplomacy,” she said.