/China slams US demand for Venezuela oil exclusively, calls it ‘typical bullying’

Reacting to media reports of the United States demanding Venezuela’s exclusive oil partnership with Washington, China said on Wednesday that the demand was a “typical bullying” act and a violation of both Venezuelan sovereignty and international law. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Venezuela is a sovereign state and has full permanent sovereignty over its oil resources and economic activities. The legitimate rights and interests of other countries in Venezuela, including those of China, must be protected, Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

China is Venezuela’s second-largest trade partner after the US, and the current bilateral volume stands at around $7 billion.

The condemnation follows a report by ABC News saying the Trump administration has presented interim President Delcy Rodriguez with a set of demands, including that Caracas partner exclusively with the US on oil production, favour American buyers for heavy crude, and expel Chinese, Russian, Iranian, and Cuban economic interests.

Mao Ning said China and other nations also have legitimate rights in Venezuela protected by domestic and international laws and emphasised that bilateral cooperation agreements are between sovereign states. She also accused the US of having abused illegal sanctions that harmed Venezuela’s development.

The clash comes after a US military intervention over the weekend, when American forces targeted Venezuelan infrastructure, and special forces captured President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

President Donald Trump has announced that the Rodriguez administration agreed to transfer 30 to 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the US for market sale. The US has framed its actions as enforcing the Monroe Doctrine and combating narco-trafficking while explicitly securing influence over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

China has condemned US actions and termed them coercive and unlawful.