/Trump’s former doctor Ronny Jackson helped Pakistan clinch $500 million US mining deal

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, a retired Navy doctor, is reported to have played a key role in assisting Pakistan in clinching a major mining and rare earths agreement with the US and being a central figure in the negotiations. Jackson’s direct engagement with Pakistani authorities, as recorded in filings with the US Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), reveals his pivotal position in shaping the $500 million deal. Jackson served in the White House during three presidential administrations, including Trump’s.

According to FARA filings by Javelin Advisors LLC and Conscience Point Consulting, Jackson held an in-person meeting on May 1 with Pakistani officials to discuss the rare earths deal shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack, says a report in Economic Times. The meeting was followed by a telephone conversation on May 6 concerning the potential for India-Pakistan conflict, as New Delhi commenced Operation Sindoor. A call on May 16 after the ceasefire helped arrange a dinner meeting that paved the way for further discussions in May.

Finally, a phone call on May 28 led to an email containing the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the mining deal. In the following days, call and text messages were exchanged regarding ‘Rare earths development and proposed MoU’ that culminated in a $500 million deal between US Strategic Metals and Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organisation in September.

Earlier, Jackson had introduced a bill during President Joe Biden’s administration that sought to remove Pakistan’s major non-NATO ally status.

Jackson is now a principal contact for Pakistan’s interests in the US, particularly for Javelin Advisors LLC operated by Keith Schiller and George Sorial, both with prior connections to Donald Trump and his organisation.

The broader lobbying for Pakistan is coordinated by Robert Seiden of Seiden Law LLP, who holds a stake in Javelin Advisors and subcontracted Conscience Point Consulting, the report added.

Jackson has previously represented Trump’s mining interests in Congo and Rwanda, playing an instrumental role in facilitating diplomatic meetings that led to a peace agreement between the two countries, signed in the presence of Trump.