A Hindu man died in Bangladesh after he jumped into a canal in a bid to escape a mob chasing him, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Mahadebpur area of Naogaon district in Bangladesh, which has witnessed a surge in attacks on Hindus since the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December 2024. The deceased Hindu man was identified as Mithun Sarkar, said Mohammad Tariqul Islam, a senior police official in Naogaon.

Under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, there has been a sharp rise in violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, which is preparing for its first parliamentary elections since the 2024 uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina government. The targeted violence has triggering widespread outrage among citizens and drawn condemnation from several international human rights organisations

Mohadevpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident and said that preliminary information suggested the young man had jumped into the canal while being chased by a mob. He added that the body was recovered with the assistance of the fire service and that the matter is being investigated thoroughly. Further legal action will be taken after the autopsy, he said.

This is the latest incident in a series of attacks targeting Hindus in Bangladesh and comes close on the heels of the murder of a 40-year-old Sarat Mani Chakraborty, a Hindu grocery shop owner in Narsingdi city, who was reportedly attacked with sharp weapons at around 10 pm on Monday.

Another 45-year-old factory owner was shot dead in the Jashore district. Rana Pratap, who was also the editor of a newspaper, was shot in the head by a group of men, who also slit his throat.

Earlier, on January 3, Khokon Chandra Das (50) died after he was brutally attacked, hacked, and set on fire.

The first attack following Hadi’s death occurred on December 18, when a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched by a mob after rumours of blasphemy spread. His body was reportedly tied to a tree and set on fire. Subsequent investigations later found the blasphemy allegations to be untrue.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

As of the 2022 census, approximately 13.13 million Hindus reside in Bangladesh, constituting about 7.95 per cent of the total population.