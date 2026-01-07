US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 6) mused about cancelling the 2026 midterm elections while addressing a room full of Republican lawmakers. The remarks made on the fifth anniversary of the Jan 6 riots, where Trump's followers stormed the Capitol, quickly drew attention and sparked fears about the POTUS's 'dictator' dreams. Notably, during campaigning for the 2024 US elections, Trump had notoriously stated that once the White House was his, he would "only" be a "dictator" for a day.

Trump to cancel US midterm elections?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump, during his Tuesday visit to the Kennedy Center for the House Republican retreat, spoke about the looming elections. Complaining about the prospect of running against Democrats again, he floated the idea before pulling back, and half-smiling said, "they should cancel" while repeating claims that "they" always call him a "dictator".

"I won't say cancel the election, they should cancel the election because the fake news will say 'he wants the elections cancelled. He's a dictator.' They always call me a dictator," he said with a smile.

Once again bashing his predecessors, he added, "nobody's worse than Obama and the people that surrounded Biden".

"But even if it's successful, they don’t win. I don't know what it is. There’s something psychological, like you vote against," Trump added before touting his swing states' wins during the 2024 elections. However, he noted that a presidential win often comes with a midterm loss. "They say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterm," he said, adding that he wished someone could explain "what the hell is going on with the mind of the public because we have the right policy."

Trump worried about getting impeached AGAIN

The speech also carried a warning. Trump reminded lawmakers that Democrats impeached him twice during his first term and said failure in the midterms would invite another attempt.