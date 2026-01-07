Google Preferred
Did 'dictator' Trump just threaten US midterms? POTUS worries about getting impeached AGAIN, mulls cancelling 2026 elections

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 09:49 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 10:16 IST
Donald Trump Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Donald Trump joked about cancelling the 2026 midterms while addressing Republican lawmakers. The comments, made on the fifth anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots, have sparked revived fears about the POTUS's ‘dictator’ dreams.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 6) mused about cancelling the 2026 midterm elections while addressing a room full of Republican lawmakers. The remarks made on the fifth anniversary of the Jan 6 riots, where Trump's followers stormed the Capitol, quickly drew attention and sparked fears about the POTUS's 'dictator' dreams. Notably, during campaigning for the 2024 US elections, Trump had notoriously stated that once the White House was his, he would "only" be a "dictator" for a day.

Also read | January 6 anniversary: Rioters or heroes? How Trump rewrote Capitol Hill siege

Trump to cancel US midterm elections?

Trump, during his Tuesday visit to the Kennedy Center for the House Republican retreat, spoke about the looming elections. Complaining about the prospect of running against Democrats again, he floated the idea before pulling back, and half-smiling said, "they should cancel" while repeating claims that "they" always call him a "dictator".

"I won't say cancel the election, they should cancel the election because the fake news will say 'he wants the elections cancelled. He's a dictator.' They always call me a dictator," he said with a smile.

Once again bashing his predecessors, he added, "nobody's worse than Obama and the people that surrounded Biden".

Also read | Trump trolls allies and rivals alike with 'Donroe Doctrine' cartoon after Maduro capture

"But even if it's successful, they don’t win. I don't know what it is. There’s something psychological, like you vote against," Trump added before touting his swing states' wins during the 2024 elections. However, he noted that a presidential win often comes with a midterm loss. "They say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterm," he said, adding that he wished someone could explain "what the hell is going on with the mind of the public because we have the right policy."

Trump worried about getting impeached AGAIN

The speech also carried a warning. Trump reminded lawmakers that Democrats impeached him twice during his first term and said failure in the midterms would invite another attempt.

"You gotta win the midterms," he said. "Because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be, I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached."

