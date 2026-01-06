/Five years since January 6: From riot to redemption, how Donald Trump rewrote Capitol Hill siege

Five years after the US Capitol riots, Jan 6 still haunts American politics. From violent rioters to mass pardons, lawsuits and even jobs inside Trump’s administration. Here's how Trump rewrote the story of Jan 6 rioters.
Five years ago, on Jan 6, 2021, supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol Hill in what is remembered as a shocking riot. Let's take a look at some striking pictures from the day, and explore what happened back then, where the rioters are now and more.
On January 6, 2021, thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol Hill complex, where a joint session of Congress was formalising Joe Biden's victory.
Trump supporters, wielding flagpoles, baseball bats, hockey sticks and other makeshift weapons along with Tasers and canisters of bear spray, took to attacking the Capitol. This followed a fiery speech by Trump in which he repeated his false claims that he won the 2020 race, calling on his supporters to march on Congress.
Subsequently, more than 1,500 people were charged in connection to the assault, in which over 140 police officers were injured.
The US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia reports that 1,583 individuals face charges related to the Capitol riot, with 608 specifically accused of assaulting or hindering law enforcement.
In 2024, on the third anniversary of the riots, downplaying the Jan 6 Capitol Hill siege, Donald Trump demanded that the Joe Biden administration free those prosecuted for storming the government building in 2021.
Speaking at a campaign event during his 2024 campaign, Trump called those jailed over charges relating to the attack "hostages" and alleged the government had mistreated them.
"They've suffered enough," he said, adding, "I call them hostages. Some people call them prisoners." He also claimed that he "got indicted because I challenged the crooked election," while reiterating his claim that his 2020 election loss to Biden was the result of "fraud".
US President Donald Trump, on his first day in office, issued a full pardon for around 1,500 of his supporters who, in 2021, sought to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden by attacking the Capitol building in Washington DC.
Keeping his campaign promise, Trump pardoned participants of the Jan 6 Capitol riots and said: "These are the hostages — approximately 1,500 people — for a pardon, full pardon."
While Trump pardoned those that stormed the Capitol, he has been so kind to the investigators involved in the riot investigation. According to a Reuters review of LinkedIn profiles, media reports and interviews with former prosecutors at least 46 of the 200 federal prosecutors have been fired or resigned since Trump’s inauguration.
Furthermore, at least 187 of the prosecutors have been targeted in hundreds of online attacks by rioters or their supporters, urging punishments ranging from disbarment and firing to criminal charges.
Some of the rioters have meanwhile gained influence inside Trump's justice department. Jared Wise, a former FBI agent who was caught on video urging rioters to kill police during the Capitol Riots is now part of the Trump administration. He was hired as an advisor to United States pardon attorney Ed Martin and according to Reuters also helps arrange meetings with officials who are re-examining January 6.
In June 2025, five members of the far right Proud Boys convicted of orchestrating the US Capitol riot filed a lawsuit. They are seeking $100 million in damages for alleged violations of their constitutional rights.
The lawsuit filed in Florida claims that the five rioters were victims of "corrupt and politically motivated persecution" intended to punish political allies of President Donald Trump.