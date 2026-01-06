/Five years since January 6: From riot to redemption, how Donald Trump rewrote Capitol Hill siege

On January 6, 2021, thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol Hill complex, where a joint session of Congress was formalising Joe Biden's victory.

Trump supporters, wielding flagpoles, baseball bats, hockey sticks and other makeshift weapons along with Tasers and canisters of bear spray, took to attacking the Capitol. This followed a fiery speech by Trump in which he repeated his false claims that he won the 2020 race, calling on his supporters to march on Congress.