/Trump trolls allies and rivals alike with 'Donroe Doctrine' cartoon after Maduro capture

US President Donald Trump's administration after carrying out the audacious operation that ended in the abduction of Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro has now pushed out a cartoon meant to provoke rivals and allies alike. Here's all you need to know.

Why is the cartoon provocative?

The provocative cartoon shows a basketball bat wielding Trump stomping on global allies. Trump, in his trademark dark colour suit and red tie is pictured with one foot planted on South America, the continent where Venezuela is located and his other foot stretched to stomp Canada and Alaska in North America. What's more the cartoon Trump is doing so while holding in his left hand a baseball bat with the words "Donroe Doctrine" emblazoned on it, a play on "Monroe Doctrine".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump's chest-beating continues

The provocative cartoon is Trump administration's latest chest-thumping move aimed at showcasing his prowess. Following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilian, the White House, Department of State and Trump's cabinet have released a steady stream of images and clips in this theme. "This is OUR Hemisphere, and President Trump will not allow our security to be threatened," said one posted by Marco Rubio's Department of State.

In another, posted by Katie Miller, the wife of Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, showed an image of Greenland painted in US colours, with a one word caption "SOON".

What is Donroe Doctrine?

'Donroe Doctrine' is Trump's play on Monroe Doctrine, the 1823 declaration by fifth US president James Monroe, asserting dominance in the Western Hemisphere. A core idea behind American foreign policy for centuries, the US foreign policy stated that Europe should stay out of the Americas, and in turn the US would stay out of Europe.