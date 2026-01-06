Delcy Rodriguez, on Monday (Jan 5) was sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela, two days after US forces abducted President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores to face trial in New York. Rodriguez was sworn in by the Venezuelan parliament at a ceremony in the National Assembly. The interim president, who has previously indicated that she will cooperate with Washington, told lawmakers she would do so "in the name of all Venezuelans." Following Maduro's capture by US forces, the US Supreme Court on Saturday (Jan 3) ordered Rodriguez to assume the presidency "in an acting capacity." A day later, on Sunday, the nation's military also voiced its support for her.

Also read | Gunfire erupts near Venezuela presidential palace days after Nicolas Maduro capture

Maduro, hold on

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Monsay's parliamentary session opened with lawmakers chanting "Let's go Nico!" a slogan of Maduro's presidential campaign ahead of the 2024 elections. The Parliament denounced Maduro and Flores's abduction by the US, while vowing support for his stand-in, Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, even as she reiterated that she would cooperate with the US, Rodriguez said she was "in pain over the kidnapping of our heroes, the hostages in the United States". Outside the legislature, citizens gathered by the thousands, chanting, "Maduro, hold on: Venezuela is rising!"

The Venezuelan parliament also reelected Delcy Rodriguez's brother, Jorge Rodriguez, as parliament speaker.

Trump: Prosecutor, Judge, Policeman?

Senior lawmaker Fernando Soto Rojas, addressing lawmakers, said Trump, who "claims to be the prosecutor, the judge, and the policeman of the world," will not succeed. "We say: you will not succeed. And we will ultimately deploy all our solidarity so that our legitimate president, Nicolas Maduro, returns victorious to Miraflores (presidential palace)," he said.

Who is Delcy Rodriguez?

Delcy Rodriguez, the now-acting president of Venezuela, was Nicolas Maduro's Vice-President. The 56-year-old previously also served as Maduro's oil minister. She is a leading figure of Chavismo, the political movement founded by Chávez and led by Maduro since Chávez died in 2013. Delcy Rodriguez is the daughter of Jorge Antonio Rodríguez, who was arrested in 1976 for his alleged involvement in the abduction of William Niehous, an American businessman. He died in police custody.