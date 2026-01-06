/Gunfire erupts near Venezuela presidential palace days after Nicolas Maduro capture

Gunfire broke out late Monday night near Venezuela’s presidential palace, rattling central Caracas just days after US forces captured the country’s former leader, Nicolas Maduro, in a dramatic military operation. Citing witnesses, reports suggest that the said shots were fired around 8:00 pm (0000 GMT) local time near the Miraflores Palace, the symbolic heart of political power in Venezuela.

Situation under control

Citing sources, AFP reported that source close to the government said the situation was quickly brought under control. According to the report, unidentified drones were spotted flying over the palace complex, prompting security forces to open fire. The incident came only hours after Maduro’s deputy, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as interim president following his removal from office.

Residents living nearby said that gunfire echoed through the area, though they were noticeably less intense than the heavy pre-dawn attack on Saturday that led to Maduro’s downfall.

"The first thing that came to mind was to see if there were planes flying ovehead but there were not. I just saw two red lights in the sky," the resident said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The sounds sent people rushing to their windows. "Everyone was looking out their windows to see if there was a plane, to see what was happening," the resident added.

Video clips posted on social media appear to show tracer rounds streaking into the night sky, with multiple members of the security forces seen running toward the palace gates moments later. The footage could not be independently verified.

Maduro captured