/Venezuela calls for 'mobilisation' of population against 'peacemaker' Trump's 'imperial aggression'

Venezuela on Saturday (Jan 3) called for "mobilisation" following military strikes on its capital, Caracas. In a statement, the South American nation called on "people and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the world" to mobilise in active support against what it said was an act of "imperial aggression".

Venezuela rallies Latin America against Trump's America

In its official statement, Venezuela invoked Article 51 of the United Nations and said that in “strict adherence” to it, Venezuela reserves the right to exercise legitimate self-defence to protect its people, its territory, and its independence.” The South American nation then called upon the "peoples and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the world to mobilise in active solidarity against this imperial aggression”.

Slamming the current Donald Trump-led Government of the United States of America for perpetrating what it called “extremely serious military aggression”. It said that the attack is an apparent attack “to seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence”. On Saturday (Jan 3), early in the morning, around 2:00 am (0600 GMT), loud explosions and sounds resembling aircraft flyovers were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas.

“This act constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, especially Articles I and II, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of States, and the prohibition of the use of force.” The nation said that the aggression “threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean,” and that it “seriously endangers the lives of millions of people”.