/‘National security priority’: Trump considering using military to seize Greenland? Here’s what White House said

US President Donald Trump is considering several options, including using the military, to acquire Greenland from Denmark, White House said on Tuesday (Jan 5). This comes amid recent tensions over the Arctic territory. Meanwhile, Denmark has warned that any US military action in Greenland could destroy the NATO alliance. After the US operation, during which the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was captured and Caracas was bombed, Trump seems to be shifting his attention to Greenland once again, reigniting the long controversy over the island’s sovereignty.
Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to AFP that acquiring Greenland was a national security priority to deter US adversaries like China and Russia.
“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” Leavitt said.
“The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US military is always an option at the commander in chief’s disposal,” she added.