/‘National security priority’: Trump considering using military to seize Greenland? Here’s what White House said

US President Donald Trump is considering several options, including using the military, to acquire Greenland from Denmark, White House said on Tuesday (Jan 5). This comes amid recent tensions over the Arctic territory. Meanwhile, Denmark has warned that any US military action in Greenland could destroy the NATO alliance. After the US operation, during which the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was captured and Caracas was bombed, Trump seems to be shifting his attention to Greenland once again, reigniting the long controversy over the island’s sovereignty.