/Bangladesh not first - 6 teams which refused to play at allotted venue in an ICC event

The ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are in talks over latter's refusal to play the group stage matches of upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Bangladesh has cited players' safety and well-being as the main concern behind their request. This is, however, not the first time when a team has refused to play at a given venue in an ICC event. In the past, teams like India (2025 Champions Trophy), Australia & West Indies (1996 ODI World Cup), England & New Zealand (2003 ODI World Cup), and Zimbabwe (2009 T20 World Cup) had done same as well.

The situation with Bangladesh arose after removal of bowler Mustafizur Rahman from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad after being bought at IPL 2026 auction for INR 9.2 crore. In retaliation, Bangladesh not only stopped the broadcast of IPL in the country for indefinite period but also rasied a request to ICC to changes their venues for the group stage matches in T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata on February 7 (vs West Indies), February 9 (vs Italy) and February 14 (vs England) before the final match in Mumbai on February 17 (vs Nepal).

Australia and West Indies refuse to play in Sri Lanka in 1996 ODI World Cup

Australia and West Indies refused to travel to Sri Lanka for the 1996 ODI World Cup matches. The tournament was co-hosted by Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India together. The teams refused because of the civil war and a bomb explosion in Sri Lanka which preceeded the tournament. The two teams had to forfeit matches and give points to Sri Lanka which eventually won the tournament - their maiden and the only one till date.

England and New Zealand refuse to travel to Zimbabwe and Kenya in 2003 ODI World Cup

In 2003 ODI World Cup, England refused to travel to Zimbabwe and New Zealand decided against going to Kenya. The tournament was hosted in Africa - by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya. England's reason was the then Tony Blair-led govenement's stance against erstwhile Zimbabwe administration led by Robert Mugabe. The Kiwis, on the other hand, refused to go to Nairobi because of a bombing a few months earlier. Both, England and New Zealand, gave walkover to their respective opponenents.

Zimbabwe withdraw from 2009 T20 World Cup in England

The diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and England had not improved and the former eventually withdrew from the 2009 T20 World Cup hosted by England. Scotland were roped as a replacement but Zimbabwe still received their full participation fees.

India refuse to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025