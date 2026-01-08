/‘CM Mamata forcibly took away evidence,’ says ED after high drama during raid at I-PAC; moves HC

There was high drama on display in Kolkata on Thursday when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at two locations linked to the political consultancy group I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), which provides consultancy to the Trinamool Congress and also looks after its IT and media cell. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the site, alleging that the raids were “politically motivated” and aimed to “steal data” relating to her party’s election strategy and candidate list for the 2026 elections. She even alleged that the searches were carried out at the behest of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mamata stormed into the premises with a posse of officials and carried away some papers. The ED later accused CM Mamata Banerjee of taking away key ‘evidence’ and moved the Calcutta High Court. The ED has gone to the High Court, alleging that Banerjee, despite being a chief minister, is “obstructing investigation” and “defending those involved in coal smuggling and money laundering”. The court is likely to hear the matter on Friday.

ED claimed in its petition that the raids were linked to the Bengal coal mining scam case, and accused Mamata of “obstructing” an official investigation. I-PAC, Mamata’s election strategist, meanwhile, has also filed a petition in the high court and sought a pause on the ED raids.

‘Forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence’

The ED also issued a detailed statement on the drama that unfolded in Kolkata, and accused Mamata Banerjee and her aides of “forcibly removing” physical documents and electronic devices during the raids.

The ED said the searches at the residence of I-PAC head Prateek Jain in Kolkata and the group’s office were peaceful till the chief minister arrived with “a large number of police officers”. Visuals from the site showed a livid Mamata exiting Jain’s house with a heavy green file.

The agency said that senior cops, including the police chief and deputy commissioner of police, South Kolkata, also visited the premises to verify the identity of the ED officials.

The ED further alleged that Mamata’s convoy then arrived at the I-PAC’s office in Salt Lake, from where she, her aides, and police officials “forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence”.

The agency said it amounted to obstruction of an ongoing investigation under the PMLA.

The ED said that the searches were not targeted at any political party and were part of a money laundering probe linked to the multi-crore coal scam case. It alleged that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 10 crore were routed to I-PAC through hawala channels. It claimed that I-PAC was paid by the TMC for its consultancy work during the 2022 Goa assembly elections.

In which case did ED conduct raids?

The case originates from a CBI FIR registered in Kolkata on November 27, 2020, against coal smuggling kingpin Anup Majhi and others. The ED filed a case under the PMLA on November 28.

The agencies have alleged that Majhi was the kingpin of a coal smuggling syndicate that operated out of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) leasehold areas in the Asansol district.

Investigators claimed that the syndicate illegally excavated and stole coal from ECL mines and sold it to factories and industrial units across Bankura, Bardhaman, Purulia and other districts of Bengal. A significant portion of this illegally mined coal was sold to companies linked to the Shakambhari Group, the ED said.

ED sources said Anup Majhi and his aides paid money generated from the scam to I-PAC on behalf of the TMC to fund the party’s campaign in Goa.

Mamata stages sit-in, TMC announces mega protest

Mamata also staged a sit-in protest at the I-PAC’s office before leaving around 5 pm. The Trinamool Congress party has announced a mega protest march on Friday.

The family of Prateek Jain has also filed a police complaint against the ED, alleging theft of important documents during the searches.