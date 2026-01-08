/Project Shaktibaan: India's bold leap into drone-centric military future

Modern warfare is going through a major transformation, shifting away from big tank battles and heavy artillery fire toward a future driven by computers, software, and autonomous drones. In this fast-changing environment, the Indian Army is not just watching the change—it is taking the lead.

Through a massive strategic initiative known as Project Shaktibaan, the Indian Army is raising 15 to 20 specialised drone regiments that promise to transform the nation's defence capabilities. Under the leadership of General Upendra Dwivedi, these units signify a clear departure from traditional "brute force" tactics, ushering in an era where digital precision and smart machines do the heavy lifting, ensuring India remains secure against 21st-century threats.

From Artillery Shells to Flying Machines

For many Indians, the idea of a "regiment" usually brings to mind rows of soldiers or heavy cannons. A Shaktibaan regiment, however, is an entirely different beast.

Operating under the Regiment of Artillery, these units are essentially high-tech drone formations, where flying machines replace traditional shells. This evolution builds on an earlier system known as the Divyastra Battery—a digital upgrade for traditional artillery that used drones and computers to calculate distances and aim guns with precision. While Divyastra proved drones could act as powerful assistants, Shaktibaan elevates them to the main strike role.

This transition marks a major leap in safety and efficiency, allowing the military to engage targets from 5 km to nearly 500 km without putting a single soldier in direct danger. In military terms, it is like upgrading from a bicycle to a supersonic jet—faster, smarter, and far more precise. By removing soldiers from the point of contact, India protects its most valuable asset while expanding its strike reach exponentially.

Recent global conflicts have shown how even the most expensive tanks and air defence systems can be neutralised by cheap, intelligent drones. India has absorbed these lessons, ensuring its defence posture keeps pace with modern combat realities.

The Three Pillars of Shaktibaan

The tactical heart of Shaktibaan lies in its diverse arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), each designed for specific battlefield roles.

Swarm Drones: The Unstoppable Force

First among them are swarm drones, which operate on collective intelligence. Much like a flock of birds, dozens of drones communicate in real time, moving as a single, coordinated unit. Even if several drones are shot down, the rest continue the mission—overwhelming enemy defences through numbers and coordination.

These swarms can carry out simultaneous surveillance and attack missions, offering battlefield visibility and precision that represent a new benchmark in modern warfare. More importantly, their distributed intelligence makes them nearly impossible to stop with traditional air defences, taking down one or even ten drones barely affects the swarm's effectiveness.

Loitering Munitions: The Patient Hunter

Complementing the swarms are loitering munitions, commonly known as kamikaze or suicide drones. Unlike traditional missiles fired at fixed coordinates, loitering munitions can hover over an area for hours, sending live video feeds until a high-value target reveals itself.

Once identified, the drone dives in with surgical accuracy. This capability allows the Army to conduct highly precise strikes, minimising collateral damage and protecting civilian lives and infrastructure. The patience of these weapons—waiting for the perfect moment rather than striking blindly—represents a fundamental shift in how precision warfare operates.

Long-Range Drones: Bridging the Gap

Shaktibaan also introduces long-range drones that bridge a critical gap in India's strike capability. Earlier, commanders had to choose between short-range systems like Pinaka and strategic missiles such as BrahMos—essentially deciding between limited reach or potential escalation.

Long-range drones provide a middle path—capable of deep surveillance and targeted strikes without escalating every engagement into a missile exchange. They give commanders flexibility, allowing pressure to be applied without triggering full-scale conflict. This graduated response capability is invaluable in an era where conflicts often simmer below the threshold of all-out war.

Self-Reliance Takes Flight

The success of Project Shaktibaan is also a major win for India's self-reliance in defence.

Instead of depending on foreign suppliers, the Indian Army is working with domestic players such as Solar Defence, Adani Defence, and RapheM. With an investment of about ₹2,000 crore for the initial procurement of loitering munitions and launch systems, the Make in India vision is becoming an operational reality.

This approach ensures India can scale, modify, and sustain its drone capabilities without being dependent on foreign governments during crises. It also keeps critical defence technology and manufacturing expertise within the country, building a robust industrial base for future innovations.

The Human Element

Supporting this technological leap is an equally massive human transformation.

The Army is training over 100,000 drone operators, ensuring the human brain behind the machine is as sharp as the technology itself. New specialised units—such as Ashmi platoons for close infantry support and Bhairav commandos, elite forces designed for drone-centric operations—are being integrated into the Army's core structure.

This holistic transformation ensures that from the high Himalayas to desert frontiers, the Indian Army remains agile, technology-driven, and combat-ready.

The Road Ahead

With the first Shaktibaan regiments already operational and deliveries of new systems expected within the next two years, India's drone transformation is moving from blueprint to battlefield reality. The remaining regiments will be raised in phases, creating a force structure designed specifically for 21st-century conflicts.