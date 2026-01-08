/Reza Pahlavi urges Iranians to continue protests, warns Tehran may cut internet

As the death toll in the protests going on in Iran for 11 days rose to 38, a video of Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former Shah of Iran, calling the public to take to the streets has garnered over 80 million views. Reacting to the developments, the Tehran administration has slowed down or completely cut off the internet in many cities. Protests that started due to economic problems in Iran have been ongoing for 11 days. The death toll in the protests has risen to 38, while dozens have been injured and over 2,200 people have been detained.

Riza Pehlevi, the son of the former Shah of Iran, who recently sent a message to the USA saying, “I am ready for duty,” shared a video on Instagram calling the public to hit the streets.

The video, which received more than 80 million views, saw Riza Pehlevi calling the public to the streets at 8 pm on Wednesday night, and following this call, significant clashes occurred in the country.

Pahlavi renewed his appeal for mass demonstrations across the country, encouraging protesters to stay in the streets and cautioning that authorities could try to shut down internet access to suppress dissent.

In a social media post, Pahlavi said the level of participation seen earlier that day was “unprecedented,” calling it a clear indication that the public is prepared for the next round of protests scheduled for Thursday evening.

“My fellow countrymen, today, Wednesday, January 7, your presence across Iran was unprecedented,” Pahlavi wrote. “And this constitutes a declaration of readiness for tomorrow’s plan.”

He referred to his earlier call for coordinated chanting and demonstrations at 8 pm on Thursday, January 8, with additional protests planned for 24 hours later. He added that the Islamic Republic was “deeply frightened” and considering another nationwide internet shutdown.

Pahlavi said the communication will not be severed, and will continue via alternative channels like satellite internet access and Iran-based Persian-language television networks operating from abroad.

He warned against the regime cutting off internet access and said it would only further energize the protests.

“If the regime commits such a mistake and cuts the internet, that itself will be another call to continue your presence and to take over the streets,” he wrote. “In this way, you will drive yet another nail into the coffin of this regime.”

Protests that began on December 28, 2025, due to the high depreciation of the local currency against foreign exchange rates and economic problems, started by shopkeepers in Tehran, spread to many cities in the country.

Pahlavi concluded his message saying, “You will be victorious. Long live Iran.”