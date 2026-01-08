/Japan will soon lose all its pandas. This zoo's bizarre solution is going viral

At Japan's Adventure World amusement park in the Wakayama prefecture, staff members are dressing up as pandas after they lost the last four that were returned to China. It is a way to keep the memory of having pandas alive and also to ensure that the visitors coming to the zoo remain engaged. Four pandas, the 24-year-old Rauhin and her offspring, Yuihin, Saihin and Fuhin, returned to China in June last year. The park housed pandas in its enclosures for 31 years. Rauhin was also the first panda to be born and raised in Japan. The pandas may have gone, but the zoo has kept all its arrangements in place, even though it isn't clear whether it will ever get more pandas from China. Meanwhile, it has started certain activities to keep the visitors engaged. The park has gotten four staff members to dress up as pandas while letting visitors act as their instructors and handlers. This quirky method went viral after Japanese media outlets reported on it in December.