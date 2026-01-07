/Meet Aloka: Indian stray dog joins Buddhist Monks on epic peace walk across the US

A stray dog from India, named Aloka, has captured the hearts of people worldwide by joining a group of Buddhist Monks on their mission to promote world peace. The journey, known as the Walk for Peace, spans 3,700 kilometers across 10 US states, starting in Fort Worth, Texas, and ending in Washington, DC. The monks started their walk on October 10 and expect it to take about 120 days to complete.

What is the Walk for Peace?

The Walk for Peace is a peace-promoting march organised by the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center. Its goal is to spread messages of peace, kindness, and compassion not just in the US, but globally. The monks aim to raise awareness through their journey, touching hearts in each city they pass through.

Who is Aloka the Peace Dog?

Aloka, a stray from India, has become an unexpected and cherished companion to the monks on their journey. The brown-and-white dog, identifiable by a heart-shaped mark on his forehead, started following the monks during their previous journey in India, where he walked with them for over 100 days.

Now, in the US, Aloka continues to walk alongside the monks, receiving regular vet check-ups and affection from supporters who have made him an online sensation. According to the Walk for Peace's Facebook page, Aloka is about 4 years old and is likely an Indian Pariah dog. His story of transformation from a stray to an emblem of peace resonates with many.

Aloka’s presence is a constant reminder that the journey toward peace is for all beings, human and animal alike. He now has his own Instagram, where he has over 150,000 followers, and regularly updates fans on his travels. His peaceful demeanor and unwavering companionship with the monks make him an integral part of the walk's mission.