/AI double standards! Grok flags fake images of Alia, Deepika and Shraddha - then creates bikini pics



The world is shocked by a disturbing trend on X, where Grok AI is generating fake photos of people in bikinis without their consent. Multiple individuals have fallen victim to this trend, with the latest being Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Celebrities have long been targets of AI misuse, with people creating fake images and spreading misinformation. While several celebrities have taken legal action, the photos continue to circulate online.

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor’s viral party photos

Grok’s bikini trend has drawn strong criticism, with people questioning how AI is being misused to create obscene images of women, violating their personal rights. Despite the Government of India’s intervention against the social media handle, its seems like no effective action have been taken yet.

Recently, several photos of the three actresses went viral, showing them at a party. One fabricated image showed the Piku actress smoking, while others showed morphed images of Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While the netizens were quick to question the authenticity of these photos of the actress, who keep their life private.

Responding to the photos, one netizen questioned Grok, asking whether the images were AI-generated. In response, the AI stated that the photos appeared to be AI-generated. However, the most disturbing aspect was when a user tagged Grok under the same post and gave the prompt, “Dress them in bikinis.” Within seconds, the AI generated images of the actresses in bikinis.



This incident highlights the dangers of AI and how uncontrollable it can become.

Government action against Grok AI's obscene content

The centre has taken action against the obscene content generated against women, which could lead to serious risks. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has already asked X to clarify the measures taken to address the misuse of AI. To this, sources say that X provided a detailed response. But it was deemed insufficient.