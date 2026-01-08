/Grok AI obscene content row: X sends detailed reply, Indian govt isn't satisfied; Here's why

The government has sought additional information from X, asking for specific details on the action taken on obscene content linked to its Grok AI and the steps planned to prevent such incidents in the future, sources said on Wednesday. They added that despite a detailed replay of the X, the answer was not adequate.

Citing sources, news agency PTI confirmed that X gave a long and detailed response, stating that it respects Indian laws and stipulated guidelines. It also outlined that the strict content takedown policies are applied when it comes to misleading posts, along with non-consensual sexualised images.

However, sources said the reply was missing key information, such as specific takedown figures, concrete steps taken to address the Grok AI issue, and measures to prevent recurrence. While the response submitted by X on Wednesday was neither evasive nor superficial, it was considered inadequate.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The IT Ministry has asked X to furnish further details, including the steps taken and measures planned to prevent future violations. It has sought precise data on content takedowns and directed the platform to respond promptly to the additional queries.

In addition, X has not issued any public statement from its official handles detailing its submission to the Indian government. The platform was granted an extended time until 5 pm on Wednesday to submit an Action Taken Report, following a stern warning over the generation of indecent and sexually explicit content through the misuse of AI tools such as Grok.

On the issue of safe harbour, government sources clarified that the conditional immunity under Section 79 of the IT Act applies to intermediaries like X, not to tools such as Grok. They added that intermediaries can lose this protection if they fail to act after being notified or do not meet due diligence requirements once a case is filed in court.

X clarified that it acts against illegal content

Earlier, on Sunday, X’s ‘Safety’ handle said the platform acts against illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, by removing such posts, permanently suspending accounts, and cooperating with local authorities and law enforcement when required.

"Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," X had said, and reiterated the stand taken by Elon Musk on illegal content. The IT Ministry had pulled up X on January 2 and ordered it to immediately remove all obscene, vulgar and unlawful content, which is mostly generated by Grok or face action under the law.