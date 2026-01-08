/WATCH: Israeli soldier fires several rounds towards Gaza in 'New Years celebration', gets 20 days in jail

After a video of an Israeli soldier went viral online, showing him firing toward Gaza, a local court awarded him 20 days in prison. However, the army is yet to make a statement regarding this. The report by Kan public broadcaster says the IDF is weighing whether the IDF soldier will be able to return to combat afterward.

After the video came to light the IDF said that the video showed “a severe incident that does not accord with the values of the IDF and with the standards expected of combat soldiers and their commanders".

About the video

In the viral clip, that was first uploaded by the soldier himself on social media shows him firing toward Gaza “in honour of the new year”.

The video was reportedly filmed on Dec 26 but went viral after being shared frequently by pro-Palestinian activists. It later went on to accumulate millions of views.