/Trump not considering Nobel laureate María Machado as new Venezuelan leader, who's next in line?

As US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, the lingering question remains: who will lead the country next? While Nobel laureate and opposition leader María Corina Machado is one name circulating widely among the masses, US President Donald Trump appeared to sidestep this pressing question. In an interview with The New York Times journalists at the White House, Trump instead mentioned Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. Trump hinted that she could be the next to assume office.

Trump’s response clarified his stance and put Rodríguez in the spotlight. While Machado, after winning the Nobel Peace Prize, had spoken highly of Trump, it now appears that the US president is not returning the favour. Machado was also successful in her 2024 election campaign against Maduro. During the interview, Trump refused to comment on whether he had personally exchanged words with Rodríguez. “But Marco speaks to her all the time,” he said of the secretary of state. “I will tell you that we are in constant communication with her and the administration," Trump added.

The internet never forgets, and as Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize, one of her earlier interviews resurfaced. In her interview with Donald Trump Jr in February last year, spoke about the infinite potential that her country possesses. She noted that the government will be ‘kicked’ from old sectors, which will be privatised. Highlighting industries like oil, gas, minerals, and technology, she expressed confidence by saying, “Venezuela is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment for American companies.”

Given the country's proximity to America, Machado was prompt in saying that, given its ‘strategic location’, it’s only hours from the US. The Nobel laureate spoke about the massive oil reserves in her country. She said, "Forget Saudi Arabia, I mean we have more oil than them, I mean endless possibilities. We will privatise our entire industry for you. American companies will profit greatly!"