The weather conditions in the national capital, Delhi, have taken a turn, bringing heavy rains a day after a dust storm threatened its air quality, bringing respite from the heat for residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the National Capital Region (NCR) as light rains are expected, accompanied by dust storms and strong winds along with thunderstorms in the coming days.

According to IMD, thunderstorms with light rain showers are likely to occur in the national capital between May 16 and May 22. The city is also expected to experience heavy dust storms with wind speeds of about 30 to 40 km/h, which may reach 50 km/h in the evening or night.

The weather department has predicted similar weather conditions on May 17. On May 18 and May 19, cloudy skies are expected with winds but without significant rainfall.

However, more light rain and dust storms are expected on May 22 with winds of 30 to 40 km/h, and gusts possibly reaching 50 km/h.

The air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas like Noida and Gurugram has significantly dropped on Thursday (May 15) due to a dust storm that hit the national capital overnight.

Following the storm that was caused by strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph on Wednesday night (May 14), thousands of residents in Delhi-NCR have reported breathing difficulties, irritation in the eyes, and coughing symptoms.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped to 236 at 8 am on Thursday (May 15) after remaining at a moderate level for the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, IMD on Thursday (May 15) has warned that dust advected from North Pakistan is moving towards Delhi-NCR via Punjab and Haryana, which is expected to bring another dust storm in the national capital.

