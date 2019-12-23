Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of Vadra's anticipatory bail

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned till January 14 the hearing on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora in connection with an alleged money-laundering case.

The matter was adjourned after Vadra's legal team sought more time citing the absence of senior lawyer K T S Tulsi.

The trial court had, on April 1, granted anticipatory bail to Vadra and Arora and directed them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh each and surety of the same amount to avail the bail.

Robert Vadra is Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi`s husband. Later, seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail, advocate D P Singh, representing the ED, stated that the trial court had "not considered certain facts".

The ED said that Vadra remained "evasive and non-cooperative" during the interrogation and had a "money chain that directly links to him".

The probe agency contended that the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra and Arora interfered with the investigation.

The case relates to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.