The Delhi government will open the former official residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, infamously known as ‘Sheesh Mahal’, to the public from next week. Delhi minister Parvesh Verma announced the decision at a press conference on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Verma said the government was making arrangements for public visits and would soon announce details of ticket bookings and reservations. A separate visit for media representatives will be organised within the next two to three days. The schedule is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

“We want the first tour to be organised for our media colleagues. We will first show the Sheesh Mahal to the country’s media,” Verma said.

The minister also repeated the BJP’s allegations against Kejriwal over the construction and interiors of the residence. He claimed that several bungalows, servant quarters and a garage were demolished before the property was built. Verma also referred to Kejriwal’s earlier statements that he would neither own a car nor live in a bungalow.

Verma raises questions over interiors

Verma said only one room of the premises had earlier been shown to the public through photographs. Portraits of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar were displayed in that room, while the rest of the property remained inaccessible, he alleged.

He also cited the smart lighting systems installed in the rooms, claiming they could change colours, including pink, blue, brown and black, through remote controls.

The minister further alleged that the residence had curtains worth crores of rupees and Vietnamese marble.

“I have already shared all these details earlier. Now, we will take the public on a complete tour of the premises so that everyone can see it with their own eyes,” he said.