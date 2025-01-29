Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal stating that the "AAP-da people" were turning desperate as the party was fearing its defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.

His remarks came after Kejriwal said that "poison" was being mixed in the Yamuna river.

"Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped," Modi said.

Modi addressed a public meeting in Delhi's Kartar Nagar, where he criticised AAP leaders, comparing them to notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, known for deceiving people.

"You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj, he was a known thug. He was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said.

The Indian prime minister further said that the national capital has now decided and made it clear that no excuses, fake promises, or "loot and lies" of the "AAP-da" government will work.

He then hit out at AAP stating that during the previous elections, the party had appealed for votes promising to clean the Yamuna river, but now they say that this particular issue does not generate votes.

"This is fraud and shamelessness. They want to make people struggle for water and want Purvanchalis to do Chhathi Maiya's puja surrounded by garbage," he said.

AAP committed 'sin', says PM Modi

He then said that Kejriwal's party has committed a "sin" that the history, the people of Haryana, and the country will never forget.

"A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. AAP-da people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat. Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?" Modi said, hitting out at Kejriwal.

He said that the people of Delhi, the prime minister himself, the diplomats in embassies, and judges all drink the same water coming from Haryana.

"Can anyone think that to poison Modi, the Haryana BJP has mixed poison in water? What are you saying? It is in Indians' character to forgive mistakes, but neither Delhi nor India forgives sins committed with ill-intention," he said.

Kejriwal had earlier alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to keep the residents of Delhi thirsty by indulging in dirty politics.

"BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this," the AAP chief had said on X.

(With inputs from agencies)