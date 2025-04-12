IPL 2025, SRH vs PBKS Pitch Report: SunRisers Hyderabad will look to end their losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as they face Punjab Kings on Saturday (April 12). With runs flowing left, right and centre, the fans will be hoping for batting entertainment at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. So let us take a deep look at how the pitch has behaved so far in the IPL.

What is the pitch like at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium ?

So far in the IPL 2025, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has seen runs flow at a rate of knots. In three matches so far, 1216 runs have been scored thus suggesting there will be hardly any help for the bowlers. SRH's only win of the season came at the venue when they got the better of Rajasthan Royals in their season-opening clash.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Head-to-Head Records

Saturday's meeting between SRH and PBKS will be the 24th between the franchises with the former leading the way with 16 wins. PBKS on the other hand have won seven with no matches ending in no result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Travis Head

Travis Head is an aggressive batter at the top of the order and had a great season last time scoring 567 runs in 15 matches. He scored a half century in the opening match.

2. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form this season scoring 97 runs in the opening match and 52 runs in the second game.

3. Priyansh Arya

Having scored a hundred in 39 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Priyansh Arya will be a good value to have in the team. He should be a good option considering his form for Punjab Kings.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh



Batters: Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis



All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Marco Jansen



Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh

Match Prediction: Who Will Win SRH vs PBKS?

Considering PBKS and SRH are on the opposite side of the IPL standings, the former is expected to win the contest. However, we predict SRH have gone with an upset and expect SRH to come good and beat PBKS in Hyderabad.