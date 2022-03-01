Craft Safari in Srinagar: Efforts to take buyers directly to artisans

To revive the centuries-old handmade arts and crafts of India's Kashmir Valley, the department of handicrafts and handloom has started craft safaris in Srinagar city.

The government expects that these safaris will help grow the business of the craftsmen as well as the buyers can directly buy from the artisans with a guarantee of authenticity.

The step has been taken after UNESCO listed Srinagar among the creative cities of the world. The craft safari included visiting artisans of crafts like paper mache, woodcarving, pottery, silverware, copperware, namdhaKari, pashmina and silk carpets.

"After listing Srinagar as the creative city, we want to highlight certain products and it's very important to highlight certain crafts. The idea behind this is that in an area of 2 kms you can visit the workplaces of these artisans; you are able to see 5-6 crafts," said Mehmood Shah, who is the Director Handloom and Handicrafts in Kashmir.

"We have got a very good response and the aim is to connect the artisan with the customer and show them the hard work that is put by these artisans into these products. I am happy we are getting great responses for these safaris. We have designed these tours and they are in the public domain to reach out to those people who are interested in the crafts," Shah added.

The artisans of the Kashmir valley appreciate the steps taken by the government. A lot of machine-made craft was being sold as handmade, and steps like these will make sure to put an end to it.

The hard work that an artisan puts in making these artefacts can be witnessed during these safaris. And now the buyers from across the country or world can visit and buy authentic original products from the artisans itself.

''Artisans always want to be appreciated and we are thankful that this step has been taken by the handicraft department and Director Mehmood Shah. Meeting the artisans, seeing their hard work and making buyers buy the original products is a unique experience," said Sajjad Ali, who is an artisan.

"The middlemen sometimes really created confusion regarding handmade and machine-made products. It's a great confidence building step. The products are appreciated all over the world and this will boost it further," Ali added.

The government has also collaborated with social media influencers from the Kashmir Valley. The influencers are posting stories about the artisans and their products and it has helped to grow the business further.

"For me it takes the artisans to buyers straight away and we have seen in the past also, it's the 4-5th edition and after these the artisans are getting direct calls and orders from the buyers. The artisans are getting benefited out of it," said Nasir Ali Khan, who is a social media influencer.

"All these artisans want the younger generation to get attracted towards the craft as well. I have received a lot of response from young people, and they want to be a part of it," Khan added.

The handicraft department plans to make these safaris self-sustainable.