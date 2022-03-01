LPG cylinder becomes more expensive from March 1; check out new rates

Prices of 19 kilogramme commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi have increased by Rs 105 as of March 1, according to news agency ANI.

The 19 kilogramme commercial cylinder would cost Rs 2,012 in the national capital starting Tuesday as a result of the price increase.

A 5 kg cylinder has also seen a Rs 27 hike in pricing.

In Delhi, a 5 kilogramme cylinder now costs Rs 569.

Commercial gas cylinders will now cost Rs 2,089 in Kolkata as a result of the increase.

Commercial gas in Mumbai will now cost Rs 1,962 after a 105-rupee increase.

Chennai also saw a hike of Rs 105 with the price of a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder rising to Rs 2,185.5.

Price History

In particular, ahead of the Union Budget 2022, the National Oil Marketing Company lowered the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 on February 1.

Oil marketing organisations lowered the price of a 19 kilogramme commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 102.50 on January 1.

On December 1, the price of commercial cooking gas was raised by Rs 100, bringing the cost of a 19 kilogramme commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi to Rs 2,101.

After 2012-13, when the commercial cylinder cost roughly Rs 2,200 per cylinder, this was the second-highest price.

(With inputs from agencies)