Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slams communist party, says it is playing BJP's game in Thiruvananthapuram

Shashi Tharoor, a senior Indian National Congress (INC) leader, hit out at the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday (Mar 19), accusing it of diving votes in Thiruvananthapuram, a city in the Indian state of Kerala state.

Tharoor has been representing Thiruvananthapuram for the past 15 years in the Lok Sabha and he is eyeing a record fourth term.

He said that it is ironic that the Left party which complains about Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad is "playing the BJP's game" in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram said the only effect of the CPI's campaign against him in the constituency is to divide the anti-BJP vote, "and they preach alliance dharma in Wayanad".

He asked CPI why are they undercutting his vote by running a candidate whose campaigning has been entirely against Tharoor.

He said, "Last two elections the BJP came second, if they're really so concerned about opposition unity. I have not heard the left speaking against the BJP, they're speaking against me all the time and trying to take away for example minority votes."

The Congress leader alleged that this is a tactic which can only help the third party namely the BJP. He again asked, "I'm asking the CPI what are you talking about? Why are you doing this here? And then demanding alliance between Dharma and Wayanad be consistent that's my message."

Watch his video: #WATCH | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "...Last two elections the BJP came second, if they're really so concerned about opposition unity why are they undercutting my vote by running a candidate whose campaigning has been entirely against me? I have not heard the left speaking… pic.twitter.com/57hKI0qYuB — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024 × Thiruvananthapuram constituency is all set for a high-profile fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Tharoor is facing Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP and Pannyan Raveendran is representing the Left.

Exuding confidence, Tharoor recently said, "I've served the people of Thiruvananthapuram for 15 years. They know me and have seen my service. It's not as if I've got anything to be ashamed of in my track record. I've been consistently available and attended to all the major issues."