Citizenship Amendment Act comes into force, Centre issues notification

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has finally come into force from January 10, a notification published in the Official Gazette from the Home Ministry said.

The amended Act grants citizenship to those Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

In the notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “Central Government appoints the 10th day of January 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act shall come into force.”

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (47 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 10th day of January 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.





The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on December 10, 2019. A day before, it was introduced in Lok Sabha, and a day later it was passed in Rajya Sabha.