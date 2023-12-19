Chennai rains: Armed forces join rescue efforts, IMD predicts further heavy rainfall
Chennai rains: To deal with the ‘unprecedented situation,’ as declared by the state government, choppers of the Indian Air Force from Sulur Air Base were called in.
Chennai rains: Several districts in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu were battered by cyclone Michaung on Monday (Dec 18), with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting further rainfalls over the next 2-3 days.
Heavy rains lashed four southern districts of the state, especially Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, where the three armed forces of the country had to join forces with the Tamil Nadu government to step up the rescue efforts.
At least three casualties were recorded in Tirunelveli district.
Fancy your office on the river?!! Homes and businesses inundated as heavy rains continue to lash #TamilNadu #India #flood #Tirunelveli #rain #flashflood #viral #Tamizh #weather #climate #बाढ़ #Nellairains #Nellaifloods #Thoothukudi #மழை #வெள்ளம் #Chennai #Nagercoil #Kanyakumari… pic.twitter.com/XgeEm3DuJH— Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) December 19, 2023
To deal with the ‘unprecedented situation,’ as declared by the state government, choppers of the Indian Air Force from Sulur Air Base were called in.
“23 MLI” troops under Dakshin Bharat Area #IndianArmy @IaSouthern assisted over 100 people (55 ladies incl. a pregnant woman & 19 children incl. 03 infants) near Tuticorin in moving to safe zones, post heavy rains today.— Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) December 18, 2023
Needed ones were provided medicare & life support. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/HkwcHJogpk
The rains were so intense that some regions in the state received a historic 95cm rainfall in less than 24 hours.
Union asked to send more help
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who hails from Tamil Nadu, requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide additional rescue and aid resources to the state to help boost relief work.
Chief Minister M K Stalin deployed nine ministers and a battery of IAS officers to swiftly take up rescue and relief operations in the districts.
He is also poised to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at noon to discuss the situation in the southern districts.
“We are now in a challenging situation. We need to immediately rescue people affected by the unprecedented floods,” he was quoted as saying.
IMD’s weather prediction
The IMD on Tuesday (Dec 19) predicted very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 2-3 days.
As per IMD Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Toothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu while heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.
Major reservoirs brimming
Thanks to the heavy rainfall, major reservoirs in the two southern states were on the verge of reaching their full potential.
Pechiparai and Perunchani reservoirs in Kanyakumari received good inflows, taking the storage level to 91.77 per cent and 94.70 per cent respectively.
(With inputs from agencies)