Chennai rains: Armed forces join rescue efforts, IMD predicts further heavy rainfall

Chennai rains: Several districts in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu were battered by cyclone Michaung on Monday (Dec 18), with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting further rainfalls over the next 2-3 days.

Heavy rains lashed four southern districts of the state, especially Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, where the three armed forces of the country had to join forces with the Tamil Nadu government to step up the rescue efforts.

Union asked to send more help

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who hails from Tamil Nadu, requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide additional rescue and aid resources to the state to help boost relief work.

Chief Minister M K Stalin deployed nine ministers and a battery of IAS officers to swiftly take up rescue and relief operations in the districts.

He is also poised to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at noon to discuss the situation in the southern districts.

“We are now in a challenging situation. We need to immediately rescue people affected by the unprecedented floods,” he was quoted as saying.

IMD’s weather prediction

The IMD on Tuesday (Dec 19) predicted very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 2-3 days.

As per IMD Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Toothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu while heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

Major reservoirs brimming

Thanks to the heavy rainfall, major reservoirs in the two southern states were on the verge of reaching their full potential.

Pechiparai and Perunchani reservoirs in Kanyakumari received good inflows, taking the storage level to 91.77 per cent and 94.70 per cent respectively.