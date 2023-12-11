Delhi records coldest morning of the season; Temperature to drop further in coming week, says IMD

Delhi witnessed the coldest morning yet on Sunday as the minimum temperature plunged to 8.3 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. The maximum temperature dipped to 23.4 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. The night temperature is the lowest since November 28, when the minimum dropped because of rainfall.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded was 8.5 degrees Celsius, and the maximum settled at 25.3 degrees.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital might plunge further in the coming week, and the mornings are going to be foggy.

Wind speeds of up to 20 kilometres per hour kept the temperature low and skies clear on Sunday. However, the weather department has predicted the wind speed to dip in the coming week.

Furthermore, the air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Sunday but remained within the very poor category. The AQI read 314 at 4 pm IST. According to the weather forecast by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the very poor category till Thursday.

The IITM weather forecast said, "The outlook for the subsequent six days: The air quality is likely to remain in the Very Poor to Poor category." It also stated, "The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the north-west directions in Delhi with wind speed 4-8 kmph, mainly clear sky and shallow fog in the morning on Monday."

IMD reported maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday to settle at 23 and 6.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. While the maximum temperature will range between 22 to 23 degrees Celsius in the coming week, the minimum temperature might fall to 6 degrees Celsius.

The IITM weather bulletin for Delhi stated the ventilation index for Monday would be 1,800 sq metres per second. For Tuesday and Wednesday, it would be 1,500 and 3,300 sq metres per second, respectively.

As per IITM's decision support system, 12 per cent of Delhi's total PM2.5 emission came from transport, about 5 per cent was due to industries and 41 per cent from other sources.

The PM2.5 level was 125.5 micrograms per cubic metre on Sunday at 6 pm against 135.5 micrograms per cubic metre on Saturday, the Central Pollution Control Board said.