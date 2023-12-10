LIVE TV
India rejects 'secret memo' report over 'crackdown' against Khalistani terrorists

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 10, 2023, 11:49 PM IST
A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada Photograph:(Reuters)

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of Canada's British Columbia province in June 2023.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday (Dec 10) rejected the report that it had directed its consulates in North America to launch a "sophisticated crackdown scheme" against Khalistani separatists during the weeks when terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada. 

"We strongly assert that such reports are fake and completely fabricated. There is no such memo. This is part of a sustained disinformation campaign againt India. The outlet in question is known for propagating fake narratives peddled by Pakistani intelligence. The posts of the authors confirm this linkage," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.  

"Those who amplify such fake news only do so at the cost of their own credibility," the MEA statement added. 

A report in The Intercept had claimed earlier on Sunday (Dec 10), that India had issued a so-called "secret memo", which purportedly listed "several Sikh dissidents under investigation by India’s intelligence agencies, including the Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar."

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of Canada's British Columbia province in June 2023. India's National Investigation Agency in the past had announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakhs ($12,192) on him and he was designated a terrorist in India.

A native of Harsinghpur in Jalandhar district of India's Punjab state, the 46-year-old promoted secessionist and terror agenda of the banned 'Sikhs for Justice' organisation. He was also accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest at Phillaur in Punjab.

In September, when Nijjar's killing became a flashpoint that brought India-Canada ties to a new and unique low, a report in the Washington Post had claimed that he was hit with 34 bullets fired by men in 'Sikh getup'.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unfounded claim in September and cited "credible allegations" that the agents of the Indian government were involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India called out Trudeau's claim as 'absurd' and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move. New Delhi also suspended visa services for all Canadian citizens, a move which was withdrawn weeks later.

(With inputs from agencies)

