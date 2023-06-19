Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar shot dead in Canada's Surrey
India's National Investigation Agency had earlier filed a chargesheet against Nijjar for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror attacks.
Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of Canada's British Columbia province, reportedly by two unidentified gunmen.
Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?
Hardeep Singh Nijjar was the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force. India's National Investigation Agency in the past has announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakhs ($12,192) on him.
He was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey and was associated with Sikhs for Justice, an organisation banned by India for its secessionist activities.
He had played a key role in organising the so-called Khalistan referendum in Brampton city that created anti-India optics.
Nijjar was on radar of India's anti-terror agency
India had previously asked Canadian authorities to take action against Nijjar for his alleged involvement in terrorist acts in Punjab.
