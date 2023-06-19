Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar shot dead in Canada's Surrey

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of Canada's British Columbia province, reportedly by two unidentified gunmen.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force. India's National Investigation Agency in the past has announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakhs ($12,192) on him.