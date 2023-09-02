Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover moves 100m away from lander, both will be put to ‘sleep’ as lunar night nears

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which on Saturday (September 2) marked another milestone with the launch of its solar mission, Aditya L-1, also gave us an important update about its moon mission Chandrayaan-3 and said that the Pragyan rover has successfully traversed 100 metres on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 mission update

Both Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover are arguably the two most important components of the country’s lunar mission. In a recent update, ISRO said the latter which is crawling on its six independently movable wheels on the lunar surface has moved 100 metres away from the former.

After the successful launch of India’s solar mission, ISRO chief Dr S Somnath said that as the moon mission is approaching the conclusion of its planned exploration period of one lunar day (14 Earth days) they are now going to put both Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on “sleep mode” to withstand the night on the lunar surface.

“The good news is that the rover has moved almost 100 metres from the lander and we are going to start the process of making both of them sleep in the coming one or two days because they have to withstand the night,” said the ISRO chief.

This comes as temperatures during the lunar night are expected to plummet below -200 degrees Celsius, said Dr Somanath, on Saturday.

The Indian Space agency after announcing the successful launch of Aditya L-1, on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, “Meanwhile, over the Moon, Pragyan Rover has traversed over 100 meters and continuing.”

The rover, equipped with a number of scientific instruments to collect data from the lunar surface, travelled southeast after stepping out of the Vikram lander and also managed to dodge a massive lunar crater with a diameter of four metres.

Chandrayaan-3 mission has made India the first nation to land a spacecraft on the unexplored South Pole of the moon and just the fourth nation to land on Earth’s lunar satellite.

The rover and Vikram, the lander that transported Pragyan to the Moon, are rushing to complete their experiments before the upcoming lunar night.

Over the period of its two-week lifespan, rover Pragyan will amble around the relatively unmapped South Pole and transmit images and scientific data to Earth.

