/‘Bring a diaper, write demand for Pradhan's resignation’: CJP launches donation drive on 4th day of protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) launched a "diaper donation drive" on Tuesday (June 23) as part of its ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The protest entered its fourth day, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urging supporters to bring diapers to the protest site and write their demands for Pradhan's resignation on them.

In a post on the social media platform X, the party announced a campaign titled "Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away", scheduled for Tuesday evening. "Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches the education minister," the party said in its social media post.

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The announcement is the latest in a series of symbolic protests organised by the CJP as it intensifies its campaign against the Centre over alleged paper leaks and examination-related irregularities. The party has maintained that its sit-in protest, which began on Saturday, will continue until Pradhan steps down. Supporters have been asked to participate in the diaper campaign by bringing diapers bearing handwritten messages calling for accountability and the minister's resignation.

Meanwhile, Dipke alleged that Delhi Police attempted to reduce the size of the protest site late on Monday night. "Delhi Police tried to move barricades and squeeze the protest site into a smaller area," he claimed in a social media post.

There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police to the allegation.