/TMC rebel faction ousts Mamata Banerjee, appoints Arup Roy as chairperson

The political crisis within the Trinamool Congress deepened on Monday after the party's rebel faction, led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, announced senior MLA Arup Roy as the chairperson of what it described as the "real" Trinamool Congress.

With the move, the dissident group claimed that Mamata Banerjee had been removed as the party's chairperson. However, leaders loyal to Mamata insisted that she continue to head the organisation.

Addressing a press conference, Ritabrata said: “We have held a special session today (Monday), and delegates have elected the national working committee. Arup Roy, one of the senior party leaders, has been elected as chairperson. He was with the party from the beginning; 29 other members have been elected to the committee.”

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Speaking about Mamata Banerjee, he added: “We want Didi (Mamata Banerjee) to be our chief adviser.”

“We have done this following the rules and party constitution. We will inform the Election Commission about our decision. We are the Trinamool Congress. We will shortly set up a state committee, district committees, spokesperson and frontal organisations,” he said.

Ritabrata also questioned the legitimacy of the working committee backed by Mamata Banerjee.

“What was being shown as the national working committee (by Mamata loyalists) is vague. Those whose names were announced resigned the next day. We have followed all rules and regulations,” he said.

Asked about Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, Ritabrata said, “His name was neither mentioned nor discussed.

After being named chairperson, Arup Roy appealed for unity within the party.

“We will all work together. These are tough times for the party, and we need to stand with our workers,” Roy said.

The announcement was immediately rejected by leaders aligned with Mamata Banerjee.

Former minister Madan Mitra said the rebel group had no authority to alter the party's leadership structure.

“There is a party constitution, and Mamata Banerjee is the chairperson of the party. This (new party structure) simply cannot be done. They (the rebel group) cannot do this,” Mitra said.

During the special session, the rebel camp appointed Aroop Biswas, Javed Khan, Rathin Ghosh and former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim as vice presidents. Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sabina Yasmin were named general secretaries.

The rebellion began on June 3 when around 60 of the party's 80 MLAs revolted against the leadership and selected Ritabrata Banerjee as the new Leader of Opposition.

Soon afterwards, a group of TMC Lok Sabha MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar also broke ranks. The MPs claim to have the support of 20 members and have approached the Speaker seeking a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India.