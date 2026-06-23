India has lifted the ban on messaging app Telegram on Tuesday (June 23), however, several users are still facing problem is operating the application. While many reported that messages were not being delivered, others said that the website was not opening. WION also checked Telegram on web and was unable to access at 10 am on June 23. News agency PTI reported that Telegram became operational for some existing users but remained delisted on app stores. The Indian government had banned the app due to the NEET-UG re-examination.

Why was Telegram banned?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The India government decided to ban Telegram temporarily in the country to crack down on cheating rackets, paper-leak syndicates, and widespread exam fraud ahead of the crucial NEET-UG medical entrance re-examination. NEET exam that was held in May was cancelled due to paper leak. Investigations revealed that the paper was leaked using Telegram. Thus, acting on recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and security agencies, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an emergency blocking order under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, enforcing a blanket restriction from June 16 to June 22. Additionally, the ban on Telegram’s message-editing feature continues till June 30.

As the app was banned, Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov blasted the Indian government and said that the ban only punishes "150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials." He claimed that the ban did not stop the leak as those responsible for it "moved to other apps." Several students backed Durov's remark and opined that the band was just a “band aid solution” to a much larger problem. A NEET student from Siliguri, West Bengal, who appeared for re-examination, on condition of anonymity, said, “This is just a step to show that the government has taken some kind of step. It is not the solution. What about several others who uses Telegram for sharing notes and other useful exam preparation items…it is really a punishment for everyone.”

Is Telegram ban lifted now?

There has been no official statement on Telegram ban lifting as of now. But several reports stated that the ban was in effect till June 22 and has been lifted now. There are conflicting reports on if the app is available for download on Apple store and Google play store. WION checked both Apple store and Google play store at 12 pm on June 23. While it was not available on Apple store, Google play store only allowed updating the existing app, but not did not appear for downloading for new users. On queries directed to Telegram Messenger on X, the page responded saying that the Indian government should know when the ban will be lifted.

Also Read: Telegram being used for carrying out cyberattacks