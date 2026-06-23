/NEET aspirant missed exam due to 'public event'? Bengaluru police FACT CHECK viral claim

As controversy broke out over NEET aspirants missing the medical entrance exam in Bengaluru, police has come out with a fact check including detailed route analysis, etc. Bengaluru Police in its fact check said that one of the NEET aspirants who missed the medical entrance exam yesterday did not arrive late due to traffic congestion or any public event. The police said that the student had set off for the centre only half an hour before cut-off time. It added that the student had taken a longer route. A note also pointed out that the candidate had departed at 12:57 pm and reached at 1:33 pm, three minutes after the 1:30 am cut-off time. The exam began at 2 pm. The clarification came after a viral post on X claimed that Congress rally caused the delay.
"Based on CCTV footage, interaction with the candidate and parent, and route analysis, the available evidence does not indicate that traffic congestion caused by the public event led to the delay. The late arrival was primarily attributable to 1. departure from residence only 33 minutes before the cut-off time, and 2. The selection of a longer travel route," Bengaluru Police said. "CCTV footage and route analysis confirm that the candidate departed only 33 minutes before the prescribed cut-off time. Analysis indicates that the candidate travelled through a longer route despite the availability of a shorter route, which could have enabled quicker travel," it read.
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Why was Telegram banned?
The India government banned Telegram temporarily in the country to crack down on cheating rackets, paper-leak syndicates, and widespread exam fraud ahead of the crucial NEET-UG medical entrance re-examination on June 21. NEET exam that was held in May was cancelled due to paper leak. Investigations revealed that the paper was leaked using Telegram. Thus, acting on recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and security agencies, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an emergency blocking order under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, enforcing a blanket restriction from June 16 to June 22. Additionally, the ban on Telegram’s message-editing feature continues till June 30.