/Lucknow Tragedy, Delhi Horror, Goa Inferno: Different cities, same deadly pattern

A raging inferno. People jumping from windows. Shattered glass. Some desperately sliding down ropes in a bid to survive. These haunting images dominated television screens across India on Monday after a devastating fire engulfed a three-storey building in Lucknow, claiming at least 15 lives. The building, located in a busy commercial area, housed a gaming zone, a pet accessories store, a pet clinic and several other businesses, along with a coaching centre. Most of those killed were students attending classes at the coaching institute.





President Droupadi Murmu described the tragedy as heartbreaking, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident and announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for the injured.



A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted. Six people have been booked and four arrested so far. President Droupadi Murmu described the tragedy as heartbreaking, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident and announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for the injured.A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted. Six people have been booked and four arrested so far.

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A Disaster Waiting to Happen

The initial investigation points to a series of catastrophic failures. According to reports, thick smoke rapidly filled the building's only exit route. An electronic thumb-impression lock installed at the main entrance reportedly jammed after a power failure, trapping students inside.



Investigators have also found that the property was originally approved for residential use but had been operating illegally as a commercial establishment since 2014.



Adding to the concerns, a demolition order issued in 2016 was withdrawn within two months after the owners argued that they had not been granted a proper hearing and that the construction complied with the approved building plan.



The result: a building that should never have functioned as it did became the site of a mass casualty event.

Striking Similarities With the Delhi Hotel Fire

The Lucknow tragedy bears an eerie resemblance to the Delhi hotel fire that killed 22 people earlier this month. Among the victims were 12 foreign nationals and eight members of a single family who had travelled to Delhi to visit an ailing relative admitted to Max Hospital. The scenes were disturbingly familiar. Guests jumped from the building to escape the flames while bystanders rushed to help before firefighters brought the blaze under control.



The hotel owner and two others are currently in jail and face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Investigators found that the hotel had a valid tourism licence for only six rooms. However, the owner had allegedly expanded operations to 25–26 rooms in an effort to maximise profits. Most importantly, the property was operating without a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The Goa Nightclub Fire

The same pattern emerged in Goa. On December 6, 2025, a massive fire ripped through the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub and restaurant in Arpora, North Goa, killing 25 people and injuring more than 50. Investigators determined that indoor pyrotechnics used during a performance ignited highly flammable decorative materials, turning the venue into a fireball within minutes.



The club lacked emergency exits and basic fire-safety infrastructure. Most victims died from inhaling toxic smoke and gases. Subsequent investigations revealed that the establishment was operating without a valid licence or Fire NOC and was also in violation of coastal zone regulations.

Three Cities, One Common Link

Lucknow. Delhi. Goa.



Three different cities. Three separate tragedies. One common thread. Each of these establishments was operating in violation of regulations. In every case, commercial interests appear to have been prioritised over public safety. Rules were bypassed, inspections failed, and enforcement mechanisms either collapsed or looked the other way. The question is unavoidable: Where were the officials responsible for ensuring compliance?

India's Persistent Fire Safety Crisis

Fire accidents continue to claim thousands of lives across India every year. According to NCRB data from 2015 to 2024, the country recorded an average of 10,909 fire-related deaths annually. In 2024 alone, 5,888 people lost their lives in fire accidents. Of these, 3,555 deaths — nearly 60 per cent — occurred inside homes and residential buildings. While overall fire fatalities have shown a gradual decline over the years, residential structures remain the single largest source of fire-related deaths.

Lack of Basic Safety Infrastructure

A large number of residential and commercial buildings in India continue to operate without even the most basic fire-safety measures. Smoke detectors are absent. Fire suppression systems are missing. Emergency exits are inadequate. Evacuation plans often do not exist. Equally concerning is the lack of awareness among occupants about how to respond during an emergency.

Rampant Violations and Illegal Conversions

One of the most alarming trends accompanying India's rapid urbanisation is the illegal conversion of residential properties into commercial establishments. Buildings approved for residential use are routinely transformed into hotels, hostels, guest houses, offices and coaching centres without obtaining the necessary permissions and clearances. Adding to the risk is the dense urban layout of many Indian cities. Narrow lanes and congested neighbourhoods often prevent fire engines from reaching accident sites quickly, reducing the critical window for rescue operations.

The Governance Gap

Fire services fall under the State List of the Constitution, making state governments and local bodies primarily responsible for enforcement and compliance. The Centre's role remains largely advisory. A2022 Ministry of Home Affairs report highlighted a "considerable gap" in the operational capabilities of fire and emergency services across Indian cities. The gap between regulations on paper and enforcement on the ground remains dangerously wide.

Fixing Accountability