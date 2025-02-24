The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday refused the claim of removal of BR Ambedkar's photograph from CM Rekha Gupta's office made by former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. The party accused the Aam Aadmi Party chief of “cheap politics.

BJP leader Amit Malviya confirmed that the photos of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were still there by sharing a picture of the CM’s office.

“This is the room of the chief minister of Delhi, where the pictures of all the great men are still hanging. Liquor scam accused Arvind Kejriwal cannot go to the chief minister's office, so he is resorting to cheap politics to spread confusion,” he wrote on X in Hindi.

“The public humiliated him so much that he was not even able to show his face after the defeat, but still, he is not desisting from his cheap actions.”

AAP claims photo was removed

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Ambedkar’s photo was removed from the CM’s office and replaced with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The new BJP government of Delhi removed Baba Saheb's photo and put up the photo of Prime Minister Modi. This is not right. This has hurt millions of followers of Baba Saheb. I have a request to the BJP. You can put the photo of the Prime Minister but do not remove the photo of Baba Sahib. Let his photo remain there,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi also accused the BJP of being ‘anti-Dalit’ and ‘anti-Sikh’.

“The BJP has shown its true anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh face. Photos of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh have been removed from the chief minister's office at the Delhi legislative assembly,” she said.

BJP returned to power in the Delhi Assembly after 27 years following the landslide win in the elections, defeating AAP by claiming 48 of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)