The newly elected Delhi Assembly convened today for the first time. The session of the 8th Legislative Assembly began with the oath-taking of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, cabinet ministers, and other members. The first protem Arvinder Singh, presided over the assembly. Then, three-time BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta was elected as the new speaker. Soon after the oath-taking, the leader of the opposition, Atishi charged the ruling party, accusing them of removing portraits of freedom fighters from the Chief Minister's office. Watch in for more details!