Big debate stems on Twitter after UK teacher calls idlis most 'boring' thing

Netizens started an intense debate on Twitter after a UK-based professor called idli, an Indian dish popular in the southern part as the world's most boring thing.

Edward Anderson, who teaches history in the UK, was responding to Zomato's post, in which the food-delivery giant asked people to name a dish which you don't understand why people like it so much.

"Idli(s) are the most boring things in the world," Anderson responded to the tweet that led to sharp reactions from several social media users with divided opinions.

Idli are the most boring things in the world. https://t.co/2RgHm6zpm4 — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

Many Indian users hit out at Anderson, saying he has not eaten "real" idlis and other users opined that the taste of idli depends upon what it is being eaten with.

Here are some of the reactions.

Someone feed him some real idlis https://t.co/wt9PhZWWgU — Varun Krishnan (@varunkrish) October 8, 2020

No waaaay! 😱😱😱😱

Butter idlis are heavenly!!! Also same, if had with gunpowder Masala!

It all depends on the preparation of it! https://t.co/sENGUbfaRa — Devang Bhandari (@iamdevb) October 8, 2020

Have you had mini idlis soaked in Sambhar and ghee? — پربھا (@deepsealioness) October 7, 2020

As a south Indian, I agree. There is one big exception though: Sannas, which are idlis made with the usual batter and toddy. When eaten with a good Mangalorean chicken curry, it can transform your world. https://t.co/A1HWo98jZw — Shaunna Rodrigues (@Shaunnaroder) October 8, 2020

Looks like an international conspiracy has been planned to defame my Idly. People from UK & France are involved.

Et tu, brute? 😢 — IdlyVadaa (@IdlyVadaa) October 7, 2020

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents a constituency in the southern part of India, also took a jibe at the history professor, saying: "civilisation is hard to acquire".

Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be. https://t.co/M0rEfAU3V3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2020

