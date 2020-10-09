Big debate stems on Twitter after UK teacher calls idlis most 'boring' thing

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 09, 2020, 12.43 PM(IST)

FILE Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Edward Anderson, was responding to a post, in which a food-delivery giant asked people to name a dish which you don't understand why people like it so much

Netizens started an intense debate on Twitter after a UK-based professor called idli, an Indian dish popular in the southern part as the world's most boring thing. 

Edward Anderson, who teaches history in the UK, was responding to Zomato's post, in which the food-delivery giant asked people to name a dish which you don't understand why people like it so much. 

"Idli(s) are the most boring things in the world," Anderson responded to the tweet that led to sharp reactions from several social media users with divided opinions.

×

Many Indian users hit out at Anderson, saying he has not eaten "real" idlis and other users opined that the taste of idli depends upon what it is being eaten with.

Here are some of the reactions. 

×
×
×
×
×

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents a constituency in the southern part of India, also took a jibe at the history professor, saying: "civilisation is hard to acquire".

×

"Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be," Tharoor said in a tweet. 


 