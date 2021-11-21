At least 25 dead and dozens missing as heavy rains batter South India

As parts of southern India continue to batter with heavy rains, the Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, police and fire services personnel are all pitching in to help with flood relief and rescue efforts. At least 25 people, including an SDRF personnel, have lost their lives and dozens remain missing in Andhra Pradesh.

Five people, including two children, were killed after a building in Kadiri town in Anantapuramu district collapsed because of excessive rain. While the situation in Tirupati town remains serious, the scenario on the holy Tirumala Hills has improved. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has now allowed vehicular traffic on the ghat roads. Also, pilgrims were allowed to enter temples.

Residents of Andhra Pradesh have been cut off as heavy downpours led to swollen rivers and rivulets. In some regions, roads have turned into canals sweeping away the vehicles.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘light’ to ‘moderate’ rainfall over the weekend in various southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. "Depression over the Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest wards and crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai on November 19," IMD said in a statement.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoled the loss of lives in floods in Andhra Pradesh as he has urged party workers to extend all possible help to those affected.

"Floods have been causing serious damage in Andhra Pradesh. My condolence to those who've lost loved ones," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"Dear Congress workers, please help in all ways possible," he added.

Earlier, Indian PM Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he inquired about the situation and expressed his sympathies.

PM Modi assured that the Centre will provide all sorts of support. "Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu on the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety," he tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)