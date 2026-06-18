In a tragic incident, another NEET aspirant has died by suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, triggering fresh protests against the government over the examination. This comes after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) - UG was cancelled following claims of irregularities and paper leak, sparking outrage across the country. In the latest such suicide case over the examination, a 19-year-old student allegedly took her own life on Wednesday (Jun 17) due to distress related to the medical examination, which is rescheduled on Jun 21. According to the police, no suicide note has been recovered and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The teen girwas the daughter of a union head in Coimbatore. Her mortal remains were first brought to a private hospital, then taken to the Coimbatore ESI Hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted, ANI reported.

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Following the incident, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest at the ESI Hospital premises, demanding that they would not receive her body until appropriate relief and justice are ensured to her family.

Other suicide cases linked to NEET examination

In another incident, a 23-year-old NEET aspirant claimed her own life in her house in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Tuesday (June 16). According to reports, she was “dissatisfied over excelling in her studies.” The police said that the victim was a college topper and had scored 96.7 per cent marks in Class 12. A suicide note was recovered from the site.

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In a similar case, a 22-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide on Monday (Jun 15) ahead of the re-examination, marking the second such death in the district. A suicide note was found at the spot.

In Delhi’s Palam Colony, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide on June 13. The police recovered a handwritten suicide note in which she reportedly apologised to her parents and stated that she could not fulfil their expectations.