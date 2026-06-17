/Air Force deploys aircraft and helicopters to transport NEET UG question papers, flies over 200 sorties

The Indian Air Force has deployed aircraft and helicopters to transport question papers for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination across the country as authorities step up security measures ahead of the test scheduled for June 21.

The operation was launched to ensure the safe and timely delivery of confidential examination material after the earlier NEET UG examination was cancelled following allegations of a large-scale paper leak.

Over the past four days, the Air Force has carried out more than 200 sorties using transport aircraft and helicopters as part of the nationwide distribution exercise. The mission is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

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The operation began on June 13 as part of the government's efforts to prevent any compromise of examination material and ensure a secure conduct of the re-examination. Air Force officials have not disclosed details of the operation.

Authorities have adopted strict measures amid concerns over repeated irregularities in national-level examinations. The focus remains on ensuring that question papers reach examination centres without any breach of security.

As part of the arrangements, question papers are being transported by air from Delhi to Madurai. From there, they will be moved to the Tirunelveli Armed Reserve Ground in an Indian Army helicopter under the supervision of Air Force personnel.

The earlier NEET examination, conducted last month, was cancelled after allegations of a question paper leak surfaced. Authorities later announced that the re-examination would be held on June 21.

NTA restricts Telegram access until June 22

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has imposed a temporary restriction on access to Telegram in India until June 22, covering the period of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and the days immediately after it.

According to officials, the decision was taken to address a specific feature of the platform that has allegedly been used to create fabricated claims of paper leaks after national examinations.

The restriction is part of a broader effort to protect the integrity of the examination process and prevent the spread of misleading information related to the test.