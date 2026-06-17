/Carney invites PM Modi to Ottawa, India and Canada launch security information pact talks at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held bilateral talks in Evian on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, focusing on strengthening India-Canada ties across trade, energy, technology and education.

PM Modi said it was “a delight” to meet Carney and noted that the meeting marked their fourth interaction in less than a year, reflecting both leaders’ commitment towards improving bilateral relations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “It was a delight to meet Prime Minister Carney on the sidelines of the Evian G7 Summit. In less than a year, it is our fourth meeting, indicating our commitment to strong India-Canada ties. We reviewed the full range of relations between our nations, notably the ground covered since we last met.”

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The Canadian leader has invited the Indian leader to Ottawa for an official visit later this year.

"Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Carney for his invitation to visit Canada in 2026. Both sides agreed to remain engaged through diplomatic channels to work towards a mutually convenient date for the visit," MEA said in a Joint statement.

India, Canada agree to conclude free trade pact talks by year-end

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral engagement and discussed ways to build a stronger partnership driven by trade, energy, innovation, education and people-to-people exchanges.

India and Canada also agreed to conclude negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by 2026. The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the talks and reaffirmed their shared goal of completing negotiations.

The MEA said both sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence, trade and energy sectors.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and reaffirmed their shared objective of concluding the negotiations in 2026,” the MEA said.

India-Canada defence and security cooperation expands

The two countries also agreed to begin discussions on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) to deepen defence and security cooperation, which would strengthen the exchange of classified defence and security information.

“To further deepen defence and security cooperation, the Prime Ministers agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA). They also welcomed recent exchanges between defence institutions, including the visit of the National Defence College of India to Canada,” the MEA said in a joint statement.

PM Modi also expressed India’s support for Canada becoming a Dialogue Partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The leaders announced the creation of Raisina Americas as a platform to enhance dialogue, exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

PM Modi thanked Carney for inviting him to visit Canada in 2026. Both sides agreed to remain connected through diplomatic channels to finalise a mutually suitable date for the visit.