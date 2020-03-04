Amid coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi says 'will not participate in any Holi event'

In a bid to avoid mass gathering amid coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will not participate in any Holi event.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Worldwide, nearly 3,000 people have been killed and about 87,000 infected since the virus was first detected late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

While the numbers in China are still far lower than the huge daily increases reported during the first two weeks of February, COVID-19 has spread rapidly across borders, with South Korea, Italy and Iran emerging as hotspots.

In India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus rose to 21 after fifteen Italian tourists tested positive for the novel virus.

Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala, who have now recovered and discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi government has made full preparations to tackle the situation.

For providing treatment to the patients, 25 Delhi hospitals, including 19 government hospitals and six private hospitals have been equipped to handle the influx of patients in case of an emergency.

Unio Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi government officials to review the preventive measures.